Anchors-reporters

Lauren is an award-winning journalist coming to KRDO from her home in Springfield, Missouri. In Springfield, Lauren worked as a morning news anchor for three years. Her reporting work on the tragic duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake that killed 17 people earned her an Emmy nomination.

Prior to early mornings on the news desk, Lauren graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. She has a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish. In school, Lauren won a Hearst Award for investigative reporting on a middle school student’s death by bullying, which led to legislative change and harsher oversight for Missouri schools.

Outside of work, Lauren has a passion for exploring with her German Shepherd. She is thrilled to call Colorado Springs home and work on her skiing skills. Send her your hiking recommendations and story ideas: Lauren.barnas@krdo.com.