Southern Colorado deputy arrested in California following alleged fight

MURRIETA, Calif. (KRDO) - A Bent County Deputy is in jail in California following an alleged fight with another Bent County Deputy.

The Bent County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says that Deputy Ryan Sellin and another deputy were in California to extradite an inmate to Colorado.

The Murrieta Police Department (MPD) in California responded to a Marriott Courtyard Hotel just after Midnight on May 22. The call came in as battery/assault and when officers arrived they found two males in a "combat situation."

MPD says that one deputy was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. While neither party wished to press charges, due to the extent of injuries, police were required to investigate further. MPD says while investigating they discovered both parties were law enforcement officers.

According to MPD, Deputy Sellin was cooperative when arrested but booked on charges of Felony Battery with Serious Injuries.

Deputy Sellin is currently being held in the Southwest Detention Center on a $250,000 bail.

Sheriff Six with the BCSO confirms an internal investigation is underway but couldn't say anything more at this time.