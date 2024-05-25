Skip to Content
Two men arrested for assault at convenience store in Colorado Springs, victim suffers serious injuries

today at 6:20 PM
Published 6:17 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a person suffered serious bodily injuries after an assault at a local convenience store south of downtown Colorado Springs.

The assault happened just before 9 A.M. on Saturday morning in the 1000 block of S. Nevada Ave. Through their investigation, CSPD determined the victim was assaulted by two suspects. On scene, officers did not locate any suspects.

A little over an hour later, a CSPD officer located the suspects in the 1600 block of S. Nevada Ave. Two men, Deonte Bridges and Kristopher Jackson-Smith, were identified as the assailants and were taken into custody on felony assault charges.

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team.

