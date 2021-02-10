Donthe Lucas trial delayed two weeks due to COVID in courtroom
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The trial for Donthe Lucas has been postponed for 14 days after someone present in the courtroom tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for Colorado Courts.
Lucas has been on trial for about a week. He's accused of first-degree murder in the 2013 disappearance of his pregnant girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling.
According to CoCourts, the trial will resume at 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 24.
