Donthe Lucas trial delayed two weeks due to COVID in courtroom

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The trial for Donthe Lucas has been postponed for 14 days after someone present in the courtroom tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for Colorado Courts.

Lucas has been on trial for about a week. He's accused of first-degree murder in the 2013 disappearance of his pregnant girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling.

According to CoCourts, the trial will resume at 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 24.

