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Pueblo West Woman arrested after standoff, charged with threatening neighbors & children

Pueblo County Sheriff
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New
Published 4:11 PM

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said an hours-long standoff ensued after they received a 9-1-1 call reporting a woman threatening her neighbors, including children.

The sheriff's office said on Friday that its deputies responded to a home along Marigold Drive in Pubelo West. At the scene, deputies say they found Tracy Miller, 46, in her home, refusing to come outside.

Despite multiple verbal commands, the sheriff's office said Miller still refused to come outside. The Pubelo County SWAT team was activated for the standoff. Miller did eventually surrender to law enforcement without incident.

The sheriff's office says Miller is facing charges of felony menacing, child abuse, and resisting arrest. She is being held in the Pueblo County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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