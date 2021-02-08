Prosecution alleges texts from Schelling’s phone weren’t sent by her

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The homicide trial of Donthe Lucas resumed Monday with further testimony from Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Kevin Torres.

Friday, Torres shared a text conversation between Lucas and Schelling, where Lucas asked Schelling to go on a road trip with him.

According to The Pueblo Chieftain, Torres outlined more texts exchanged between Lucas and Schelling on February 3 and February 4, the day Schelling went missing.

Torres testified that Schelling and Lucas fought the night of Feb. 3 into the early morning of Feb. 4. With Schelling saying Lucas didn't have to be in her or their child's life. Schelling eventually apologized to him, saying she loved Lucas.

Mid-morning on Feb. 4, after her OBGYN appointment, Schelling told Lucas everything looked good and her due date was Sept. 13.

After that exchange, according to Torres, an argument ensued over the fact that Schelling had to work and wouldn't call off to visit him. Lucas insisted, saying he had something for her but wouldn't tell her. In a text, Lucas said, "You probably wouldn't believe me if I told you anyway so you can see for yourself."

Schelling turned down an invitation, saying she had responsibilities and shouldn't call off work.

Torres says, in a text before noon, Lucas said, "Um, yeah, you can if you weren't scared to get fired. I told you I'd give you everything you need when you get here so u don't need that job."

Torres testified Schelling did go to work but agreed to drive to Pueblo after she got off.

On Friday, former FBI Agent and cellular expert Scott Eicher testified saying that cell phone records showed Schelling leaving the area of her job in Denver, traveling south on I-25, and eventually arriving in Pueblo.

Torres continued to outline the night of Feb. 4. He said between 8:50 p.m. and 11:24 p.m. Lucas told Schelling to meet him at two different locations.

He first told her to meet him at a Walmart. When he didn't arrive, he told her to meet him "where you usually do," seemingly referencing a location near his grandmother's home.

At 11:24 p.m. Schelling sent a text saying "Where are you? I've been here for over an hour just waiting."

From there, Deputy District Attorney Kyle McCarthy discussed texts between Lucas and his mother, Sara Lucas, on Feb. 5.

According to texts at 11:29 a.m., Lucas told his mother Schelling had a miscarriage the day before. He told her he'd see her, saying, "Let me get her out of here. Love you, too."

Texts between Lucas' and Schelling's phones were being exchanged around the same time.

However, Torres said Schelling's phone was pinging off a cell tower within the area of Canon National Bank, where a camera caught Lucas withdrawing $400 from Schelling's bank account. Torres said he was also driving her 2011 Chevy Cruze at this time.

The prosecution alleges the texts exchanged between their phones were not sent by Schelling.

A text from Schelling's phone at 11:56 a.m. read "After u get that money pick me up and stay out of my life!"

A second text sent at 11:59 said "You can bring my car to Denver tonight. I have to go to the doctor. I don't feel right. You can use the money and fill the car up..."

Around that same time, Schelling's car was seen on surveillance camera at the south side Walmart in Pueblo. It later showed up at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center on Feb. 9.

In his testimony, Torres said Lucas never drove her car to Denver. Adding, Schelling's phone was never recorded as having left Pueblo.

For a complete look at the text exchanges between Lucas and Schelling, go to the Pueblo Chieftain.