Texts show Lucas asking Schelling to go on road trip Feb. 3, 2013

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Day three of the Donthe Lucas Trial sheds light on the possibility of an abusive relationship, and a detailed look at some of the text messages exchanged between the suspect and the victim.

Friday, prosecutors allege that Lucas was verbally abusive and dismissive of Kelsie Schelling. At the time of her disappearance, Shelling was eight-weeks-pregnant.

The lead investigator from CBI with the case was called to the stand. He began reading through text messages starting on February 3, 2013, one day before Shelling drove down to Pueblo to see Lucas.

The exchange went as the following:

Lucas 8:00 p.m.: You up for a road trip?

Schelling 8:02 p.m.: A road trip?

Lucas: yea, come down here.

Schelling: I have to go to the doctor's tomorrow.

Lucas 8:05 p.m.: I know. we can be back really early.

Schelling 8:06 p.m.: Go on a road trip where?

Lucas: South

Lucas: Not a long one just a couple of hours.

During that conversation, Lucas doesn't specify where exactly he wants to take her. However, Schelling does not visit him that evening. Phone records showed she would leave for Pueblo the night of February 4, 2013.

The trial is set to resume on Monday. Schelling's brother and father are expected to take the stand on Tuesday.

During the trial, a friend of Shelling claimed her father, Doug Schelling, was abusive and choked her in the past.

On Thursday, prosecutors called a former Pueblo County Jail inmate who claimed that Lucas said investigators would never find Schelling's body.