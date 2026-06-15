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Hot and breezy week ahead with a high fire danger and near record temperatures

KRDO
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today at 3:06 PM
Published 3:04 PM

Tonight we can expect mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm. We should see a quiet evening with overnight lows falling into the lower 50s.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures. It will be on the dry side with highs near 90 degrees for most areas in the Pikes Peak region. It will be even warmer out on the Eastern Plains. We will have a high fire danger for a good portion of southern Colorado for most of the day. Expect breezy conditions throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

It will get even warmer as we head into Wednesday. It could be the hottest day of the year, with highs in the upper 90s for most areas along the I-25 Corridor, and triple-digit heat for the Eastern Plains.

A cold front will knock temperatures down on Thursday with highs in the low 80s, with mostly sunny skies.

The heat returns for Friday and Saturday, with highs in the lower 90s and a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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