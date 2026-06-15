Man accused of strangulation, burglary arrested after felony at-large alert

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man accused of strangling a victim during a domestic violence incident was arrested after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) released a felony at-large alert for the suspect.

EPSO reports that the investigation began shortly after midnight on June 7, when deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident in the 1100 block of Solace Pond View in the Cimarron Hills area. By the time deputies arrived, they say the suspect had fled the scene.

After interviewing the victim and collecting evidence, investigators issued a felony at-large alert for 32-year-old William Davis.

The following day, on June 8, deputies received information about Davis’ location and responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Pony Gulch Way. Authorities said Davis was believed to be armed with a firearm and was considered "armed and dangerous."

Deputies, including K9 Styx and the dog’s handler, report that they established a perimeter around the home and repeatedly ordered Davis to come outside. After being warned that the K9 would be deployed if he did not comply, Davis exited the residence, according to EPSO.

Davis was booked on the following charges:

First-degree burglary

Second-degree assault with strangulation

Harassment

Criminal mischief

According to EPSO, Davis was later released on a $7,500 bond.

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