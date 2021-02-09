Doubt cast on late texts allegedly sent by Kelsie Schelling

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Day five of the homicide trial for Donthe Lucas included testimonies from Kelsie Schelling's work supervisor and her father.

Lucas is accused of first-degree murder after the 2013 disappearance of Schelling.

Savannah Martin was Schelling's work supervisor at Floor Decor in the Denver area. In her testimony, Martin described her relationship with Schelling, saying she considered her a friend.

According to Martin, she wasn't aware that Schelling had gone to Pueblo the night before. On Feb. 5, Schelling sent Martin texts saying she was really sick and went to the ER.

Martin said she was confused, the day before Schelling had told her the Feb. 4 OBGYN appointment went well, and the doctor had said the pregnancy was fine. Schelling was supposed to go to work that day, however, Martin told her not to come in.

The prosecution went over text messages between Martin and Schelling on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6. On Feb. 6, Schelling was supposed to go into work but didn't show up. Over text, Schelling told Martin she wasn't having a baby anymore, claiming "it was growing in the wrong place."

During the conversation, Schelling asked Martin not to tell anyone. Martin attempted to call Schelling but those phone calls went unanswered, Schelling would only text her.

Martin testified saying the conversation was unusual, the grammar used in the texts weren't normal, and when Schelling would miss work, she would usually call.

"You don't go from having a baby the day before to having it grow in the wrong places the next day." said Martin.

Martin said she never met Lucas in person, however, she believed Schelling was in a volatile relationship.

Schelling's father, Doug Schelling, also took the stand on Tuesday. He said between October of 2012 and February of 2013 they spoke frequently with her and they would talk on the phone once or twice a week.

He also said he owned her the condo she lived in and paid for utilities and rent so she could save up money to eventually find her own place.

During his testimony, Doug said he believed Schelling didn't communicate with him about everything in her life, including her relationship with Lucas.

Feb. 4 was when Doug said he found out about the pregnancy after she sent him photos of the ultrasound image. Schelling told him she didn't think the father of the baby, Lucas, wanted to be with her. During that conversation, Doug told Schelling himself and her mother would be there for her.

At this time, Doug said he wasn't aware of Lucas.

On Feb. 5, Doug said he tried calling her and sent her a text telling her to call him. He said he received a text from her saying she wasn't feeling well and was lying on the couch.

However, on Feb. 6 he said he got busy with work and forgot to contact her again.

On Feb. 7, Laura Saxton, Schelling's mother, called Doug saying "things aren't right." He realized Schelling had never called him back.

They went to her apartment along with her brother and found a clean apartment with no bags packed. Doug testified saying it looked like she left with the intention of coming back.

On March 1, 2013, Doug said while moving furniture out of the apartment he noticed damages to the furniture he believed Schelling didn't do by herself. The images of the furniture, which included the bed and a table, were submitted as evidence to the court.

A Pueblo police officer recounted a welfare check done at Lucas' mother's home a week after Schelling went missing.

Officer Melissa Jacober said during an interview with Lucas, he claimed the last time he saw Schelling was Feb. 5.

Jacober said Lucas told her the two argued about the pregnancy, and he told Schelling he didn't want a serious relationship.

According to Jacober, Lucas claimed on Feb. 5 he and Schelling went to Parkview Medical Center. There, she found out she wasn't pregnant. However, according to cell phone records, it would've been impossible for both of them to be at the hospital the day of Feb. 5.

During her testimony, she said Lucas told her they left Parkview around 9 a.m. and went to Walmart. They got into an argument and Schelling kicked him out of the car.

During the welfare check, Lucas said he thought Schelling had gone back to Denver for work on Feb. 5.