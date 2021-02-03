Commissioner demands answers in El Paso County vaccine discrepancy

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Public Health confirms it hasn't been getting its fair share of COVID-19 vaccines, putting the county at a disadvantage in comparison to other areas in Colorado.

According to public health data, Denver County has vaccinated 41.8% or 23,724 of its seniors 70 and older with their first dose. In El Paso County, only 27.5% or 17,857 of the same population has received their first dose. El Paso County is home to about 8,300 more seniors aged 70 and up than Denver County.

That equates to about 4 out of 10 seniors getting vaccinated in Denver County, compared to less than 3 out of 10 seniors getting vaccinated in El Paso County.

It's an issue El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez brought up in Tuesday's commission meeting.

"CDPHE should be transparent in their distribution process," Commissioner Gonzalez said. "The governor should demand this and answer why these discrepancies exist."

Gonzalez called for CDPHE to either release data justifying why the unequal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines or explain their reason for the mistake and immediate correction for counties that haven't received equal amounts.

Gonzalez adding that if it was purposeful, then CDPHE should hold those responsible accountable.

"I will not stand by and allow our elderly and our most at-risk residents in El Paso County to be placed at the back of the line by CDPHE or the governor, especially if somehow it turns out to be politically biased to prioritize Denver metro or the Boulder area at the expense of others," Gonzelez said.

Gonzalez told 13 Investigates on Wednesday that he and the rest of the El Paso County Board of Health received a response from CDPHE less than 24 hours after his comments calling for answers and transparency. He said CDPHE pledged to fix the discrepancies but said it was unintentional.

However, CDPHE never explained why or how the discrepancies happened.

Meanwhile, 13 Investigates has been contacted by several seniors 70+ who have been struggling to get their vaccine doses and are on multiple waiting lists as the state continues to expand vaccine eligibility.

El Paso County Public Health Department said it is working with the state to set up a mass vaccination event but plans haven't been announced yet.

KRDO has contacted state health officials and the governor's office about the vaccine supply issues in El Paso County. We have not yet heard back.

