El Paso County ‘at a disadvantage’ in vaccination distribution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Denver County has touted its mass vaccination events to inoculate senior citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, El Paso County hasn't received the same proportion of supplies, and that's leaving seniors in the Colorado Springs area waiting for their turn at getting a vaccine.

According to El Paso County Public Health, 50,701 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of February 1. Of that total, 17,857 people over the age of 70 had received at least one dose and 2,431 people completed the vaccination series. State data shows that in the same time period, 613,294 doses had been administered across the state, but a county-by-county breakdown isn't currently available.

El Paso County is the second-most populated county in Colorado and accounts for 12.4% of the state's population, but only about 8.2% of the total vaccines distributed in the state have gone to the Colorado Springs area, according to data provided by the state.

El Paso County Department of Public Health Director Susan Wheelan pointed out that El Paso County and Colorado Springs have a larger number of retirees in the 70+ age group, and she added that the vaccine response has been disproportionate.

"With the lack of equitable supplies from the state, this puts us at a disadvantage compared to many other counties,” Wheelan said in a statement to KRDO.

During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis acknowledged that the state aims to distribute the vaccines equitably and said that more steps are being taken to expand access to vaccines, including sending some doses to area pharmacies.

Wheelan said that the state Department of Public Health is aware of the discrepancy in the Colorado Springs area and will now adjust priorities to "make up the difference in equity of vaccine supplies to El Paso County."

Starting Feb. 8, the vaccine will be available to people over the age of 65 along with teachers, educators and child care workers.

If you need information on obtaining a vaccine in El Paso County, click here.