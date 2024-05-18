One person dead following overnight shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in the area of 100 South Union Boulevard.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the area following reports of a shooting. Officers located one victim with at least one gunshot wound. Police say the victim died on-scene.

Police say they do not currently have a suspect in custody.

This is developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.