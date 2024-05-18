Skip to Content
News

One person dead following overnight shooting in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
today at 7:28 AM
Published 7:26 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in the area of 100 South Union Boulevard.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the area following reports of a shooting. Officers located one victim with at least one gunshot wound. Police say the victim died on-scene.

Police say they do not currently have a suspect in custody.

This is developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content