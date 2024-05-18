Man hospitalized after arrest for car theft in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers tell KRDO13 a car theft suspect suffered a "medical episode," after being arrested.

The arrest happened on Dewey Dr. in southeast Colorado Springs at around 3 P.M. Saturday afternoon. Their original call for service was for an assault that occurred at N Academy Blvd at 1 P.M.

When officers arrived, the owners of a car said it had been stolen. Through the use of a GPS system inside the car, CSPD officers tracked down the car and suspects accused of stealing it.

They arrested one suspect and believe another is on the run in relation to the car theft. The suspect who was arrested is in the hospital after suffering that "medical episode," and will be transported to jail after he is cleared.