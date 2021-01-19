Murder charges filed, 3 arrested after bodies found in San Luis Valley

Top Stories

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has filed murder charges in the wake of human remains being found at a property in the San Luis Valley last November.

We reported when the remains were found, and the CBI identified the victims as Myron Robert Martinez and Shayla Hammel.

One man, Adre Baroz, was in custody on unrelated charges after the bodies were found. Tuesday, the CBI said the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed first-degree murder charges against Baroz for allegedly killing Martinez and Hammel. Baroz, also known as 'Psycho', has been held in the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.

Two other men were arrested in connection with Martinez's death, CBI announced Tuesday.

Julius Anthony Baroz, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with deceased human remains. CJ Walter Dominguez was charged with tampering with deceased human remains, accessory to murder in the first degree, and second-degree kidnapping. Both of them are being held in the Alamosa County Detention Center.

We're working on getting more information on this case.