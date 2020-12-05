Human remains found in San Luis Valley, have been identified

Top Stories

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One of the three sets of human remains found in Conejos County in November, was identified on Saturday.

According to the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Task Force in Conejos County, a Forensic Odontologist working with investigators identified the human remains as 38-year-old Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte, who was reported missing on November 6th.

While investigators said they notified the family of Martinez, the task force stated that they haven't determined the cause and manner of death. They do believe, however, that foul play was involved.

Adre Baroz, who is currently being held in the Alamosa County Jail, has not been charged in the death of Martinez, and law enforcement did not comment on any specific information regarding Baroz or the case, citing sealed court documents.

Investigators continue to work on identifying the other two sets of human remains found in Conejos County last month.

The Rio Grande Sheriff’s Office has joined the task force investigating this incident and asked that anyone with information about Martinez or the other two unidentified sets of human remains call a designated tip line at 719-270-0210. They said more than 60 tips were reported since last month.