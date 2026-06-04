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Temperatures climbing into the 90s in Southern Colorado with drier conditions into the weekend

KRDO
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Published 3:23 AM

Thursday will bring us partly cloudy skies and much warmer temperatures to areas in the Pikes Peak Region. We will drier conditions with a slight chance of an afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorms. The best chance will be up in the High Country. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s, with warmer temperatures out on the Eastern Plains.

Temperatures will continue to get warmer on Friday, with highs near 90 degrees in Colorado Springs. We will have partly cloudy skies with drier conditions for most areas.

The weekend is looking hot and dry for a lot of areas in Southern Colorado. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday withs highs once again near 90 degrees. There is a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. It's going to be a great weekend to head out to the pool, or to hit the trails for a hike. Make sure to pack the sunscreen!

Temperatures will continue to climb on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Expect highs in the lower 90s.

Slightly cooler weather moves in for the beginning part of next week, with highs in the 80s and daily chance for P.M showers and thunderstorms.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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