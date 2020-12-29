Remains found of missing woman from Saguache County

Top Stories

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The woman who was reported missing by the Saguache County Sheriff's Office earlier this month was identified as one of the deceased people found on a property in Conejos County back in November.

We reported when Shayla Jenna Hammel, 34, was reported missing by the SCSO. Authorities said she had been missing for at least seven weeks. According to investigators, Hammel was reported missing by her husband after his children and mother told him they hadn't been in contact with her. Her husband is currently incarcerated.

Hammel's cause of death hasn't been determined yet, but investigators say they believe foul play was involved.

Earlier this month, authorities reported that they had identified one of the people who was found dead in the San Luis Valley. That victim was 38-year-old Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte, who was reported missing on November 6th.

One man, Adre Baroz, has been held in the Alamosa County Jail on unrelated charges, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. However, Baroz has not been charged for the death of Hammel as of Tuesday.

The Rio Grande Sheriff’s Office has joined the task force investigating this incident and asked that anyone with information about Martinez or the other two unidentified sets of human remains call a designated tip line at 719-270-0210. They said more than 60 tips were reported since last month.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.