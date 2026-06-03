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Crime

Pueblo Police seek help to identify vehicle and individuals in March theft

Pueblo Police Department﻿
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Published 4:30 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a vehicle and individuals involved in a theft on the 700 block of Desert Flower Boulevard that occurred at night in March 2026.

Police shared the following photos:

Police say if you recognize the individuals or have any information, contact Property Crimes Detective Vicars at 719‑553‑3338.

To remain anonymous, call 719‑542‑7867 or click here.

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Article Topic Follows: Crime

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Abby Smith

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