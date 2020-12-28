Backcountry skier killed in avalanche in Colorado

Top Stories

WINTER PARK, Colo. (AP) - A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche in Colorado on Saturday, becoming the fourth person to die in a slide in the state in just over a week.

The Grand County Search and Rescue says the man was found buried in an avalanche near Berthoud Pass after relatives reported him overdue.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the slide happened in an area known as Chimney Chute, a steep, narrow, chute that is below tree line.

Three people died in two separate avalanches last week. Experts say that Colorado’s snowpack is the weakest it's been since 2012 and poses risks not seen in recent years.