Jordan Sherman

A native Vermonter and graduate from Lyndon State College with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences, Jordan has experience working as a meteorologist for nearly a decade, first in Grand Junction before returning to the northeast, working in Albany, New York.

Most recently he's worked on air in Colorado Springs, a community he's called home since 2015. 

While on air in Colorado Springs, he's worked numerous high-profile severe weather events. From flash flooding to raging wildfires, and who could forget the infamous "bomb cyclone," Jordan has a deep understanding of how weather impacts the community.

When he's not on air, you'll find him working to "earn" his local Colorado craft beer on the trails or in the weight room.

