Burned bear in Colorado recovering, expected to be released

DURANGO, Colo. - Wildlife officials say a young bear rescued after suffering burns in a Colorado wildfire has shown strong signs of recovery and is expected to be released.

The Durango Herald reports Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials posted a message on social media saying the bear that suffered severe burns on its paws is successfully recuperating at the Frisco Creek Rehabilitation Facility in Del Norte.

Wildlife officials received a report of an injured bear near a fire west of Durango June 16.

Officials used a tranquilizer to immobilize the 1-year-old male before transporting the animal to the rehabilitation unit.