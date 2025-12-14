Skip to Content
Local News

Families line up around the block for Holiday on the Hill at Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - No child left the Colorado Springs Police Department's Holiday on the Hill event on Sunday empty-handed.

KRDO13 saw a whole lot of kids and families waiting in line to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, but the event was more than a chance to meet the big man in the red hat.

The police department says they could also enjoy snacks, like hot chocolate and s'mores, and meet their local CSPD officers. Plus, every single child who attended left with a toy.

The Colorado Springs Police Department puts on the annual event with help from Toys for Tots.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

