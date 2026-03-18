Skip to Content
News

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s early history showcased in new museum exhibit

By
today at 11:34 AM
Published 11:31 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Penrose Heritage Museum is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo with a new exhibit featuring archival photographs, documents, a short documentary video and hands-on activities for families and children.

According to the museum, this is to celebrate the zoo's 100th anniversary.

Courtesy: Penrose Heritage Museum
Courtesy: Penrose Heritage Museum
Courtesy: Penrose Heritage Museum

The museum says that the exhibit will feature the following:

  • The Zoo’s early history, from the Penroses’ private collection to the formation of the Cheyenne
  • Mountain Zoological Society
  • Archival photographs, early Zoo documents, and historic Penrose family materials
  • A new short documentary video within the exhibit dives deeper into the story
  • Hands-on activities for families and children to engage with the exhibit

Admission to the museum is completely free. For more information, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.