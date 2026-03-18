EPSO inmates create murals inspired by youth-led agricultural projects

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) and the local 4-H Club launched a partnership that connects incarcerated individuals with local youth through agricultural education and art.

According to EPSO, the "Cultivating Change: Agriculture and Mental Health Initiative" allows 4-H members to share agricultural research with people in the county jail. The program was established in recognition of National Agriculture Month and is managed through the Jail-Based Behavioral Services program.

More than 250 incarcerated individuals across seven wards completed the initiative, according to EPSO.

The youth participants from the 4-H Club researched various agricultural topics to share with those in the jail, says EPSO.

Their projects included the following:

Horse Health 101

Wool, Meat, and More: The Power of Sheep

Cow Horses: Where Training Meets Tradition

Producing Profit: The Market Goat Industry

Genetics in Action: Improving Livestock

EPSO says that after these projects were presented, the incarcerated individuals designed and drew murals reflecting on the research and presentations provided by the 4-H members.

The photos of the morals below were provided by EPSO.

Moriah, a 4-H member, emphasized the importance of support systems for everyone involved. "I think friendship is really important, and I think that having people around you who are always supporting you, whether that's in jail or out of jail, you just need that," Moriah said.

To vote on the best moral, click here.

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