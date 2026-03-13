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Over 1,000 students in Widefield School D-3 receive free books

Widefield district 3
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today at 4:47 PM
Published 4:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over 1,000 students received free books at Widefield School District 3 on March 13, thanks to the local charity More Books in Children's Hands.

According to the district, 1,091 preschool and kindergarten students received a bag of five books. The charity says its mission is to increase access to age-appropriate books to young children, especially in underserved communities. 

So far, since the charities' start, they report having distributed over 15,000 books throughout every school district in Colorado Springs. 

According to the district, this event was special because it took place on the birthday of the woman who inspired the charity. Debbie Leivers was a longtime elementary teacher who believed in the power of reading. After she passed away in 2021, her family started this nonprofit in 2022, says the district.

Altogether 5,659 books were given away, including 225 different book titles, according to the district.

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