Christmas house with over 6,000 LED lights brightens up Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mark Ingles, who lives at 4910 Nugent Drive, has been lighting his home to support Care & Share since 2014. In his first year he received 165 pounds of donated goods and by his sixth year, in 2019, he received a whopping 2,256 pounds of donated goods. That’s over one ton of donations to Care & Share.

For many years prior to his relationship with Care & Share, Mark decorated his home to spread the joy of the season. Mark saw an opportunity to give back to the community and to continue spreading holiday cheer.

This Christmas lookout for the lion from the Island of Misfit Toys, along with Snoopy, Rudolph, the Coca Cola bears, a Nativity scene, and many more fun figures. 4910 Nugent Drive is a spectacular view, with Christmas lights on all sides of his house and over 6,000 energy-efficient LED lights. He has been told that his house could be seen from an airplane.

Mark hopes to again receive 2,000 pounds of donations this season. Bring your non-perishable food to 4910 Nugent Drive after Thanksgiving to see this heartfelt display for yourself. Simply drop your donations into the freezer box!

