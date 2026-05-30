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Dry and sunny weather through the weekend

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:50 PM

We do have an Air Quality Health Advisory in effect on Saturday and afternoon and evening, right through 8 P.M. We do have high levels in Ozone that can affect people with respiratory issues. The advisory includes El Paso, Fremont, Teller and Pueblo Counties.

For the rest of your Saturday, we can expect mostly clear skies for most area along the Pikes Peak Region. We will have breezy conditions with winds out of the southwest at around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s, with cooler temps in the High Country.

Sunday will bring us mostly sunny skies and warmer weather. We will see highs in the lower 80s for most communities along the I-25 Corridor and temperatures near 90 degrees out on the Eastern Plains.

Our rain chances will start to increase starting on Monday afternoon and evening. We will see mostly sunny skies with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms. Expect highs near 80 degrees. Parts of the Eastern Plains may see a slight chance of severe weather as we head into Monday.

We have a much better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 80 degrees.

We will see daily rainfall chances in the afternoon and evening hours right through Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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