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Southern Colorado Air Quality Health Advisory in effect

CDPHE
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Updated
today at 3:42 PM
Published 3:00 PM

SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Saturday afternoon.

The advisory impacts Teller, El Paso, Pueblo and eastern Fremont Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to, Cripple Creek, Colorado Springs, Canon City and Pueblo, according to CDPHE.

The department warns that this increases the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults, as well as in people with lung disease, such as asthma. CDPHE recommends reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The advisory expires at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

An intrusion of ozone from high in the atmosphere may result in ozone concentrations reaching the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category within these areas Saturday afternoon and evening. CDPHE expects ozone levels to gradually decrease on Saturday evening.

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