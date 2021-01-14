Animal law enforcement investigating Colorado Springs animal rescue

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Animal Law Enforcement says it is actively investigating New Hope Rescue in Colorado Springs.

The investigation comes after New Hope Rescue director Joann Roof was charged with animal cruelty in August 2020. Roof currently has access to dozens of animals she is trying to adopt out at the rescue.

Court affidavits reveal Roof is accused of failing to get two puppies the medical care they need before she adopting them out, resulting in their deaths.

Kaiser, an Australian Cattle Dog/German Shepherd mix is one of those puppies adopted out to a Colorado Springs family in July 2020.

Kaiser

The day he was adopted, Kaiser vomited, but New Hope Rescue staffers told the family he was fine, according to court records.

Two days later, the family said they took him to the vet. The vet suspected he was in the early stages of Parvo and quotes them thousands of dollars in medical bills for treatment, according to the court records.

The family decided to take Kaiser back to New Hope Rescue for treatment, but animal law enforcement investigators said Kaiser never received proper vet care and ended up dying just four days after his adoption.

"At least three different animals that were neglected and did not receive appropriate care for their health and well being," HSPPR Director of Animal Law Enforcement Jamie Norris said.

Roof was originally charged with three felony counts of animal cruelty in August 2020. She was charged with the felonies because it was her second offense. On Wednesday, those charges were consolidated to one misdemeanor because she met the terms of her deferred sentence from the 2014 charges.

13 Investigates asked if Roof is convicted on these misdemeanor crimes if there was anything that prevented her from operating New Hope Rescue.

"That's a good question. Anybody who runs a rescue or animal shelter is required to have a PACFA license. That's the Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act. This did happen in 2014 as well. When somebody is convicted of a cruelty charge they lose their PACFA license," Norris answered.

Animal law enforcement said Roof previously lost her license but was able to get it back after paying fines and serving six months of unsupervised probation for the 2014 charges.

Investigators say they are hopeful she won't get that license back again.

"Our hope is that if this woman is convicted that she will not be able to resume what she's doing," Norris said.

Roof told 13 Investigates on Monday she didn't know why she had been charged. Her attorney did not respond to our request for comment.

When 13 Investigates stopped by New Hope Rescue on Thursday we were told Roof wasn't there and they had no comment.

In a statement posted on Facebook, New Hope Rescue said the lives of the animals is their top priority. They added that they have helped save the lives of more than 10,000 unwanted and abused animals find their forever homes.

We were able to investigate this story after a viewer contacted our team. If you have a tip you'd like us to look into email us at 13Investigates@krdo.com.