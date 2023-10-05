Still Waiting for Ashes: Families deeply concerned as investigation begins into Penrose funeral home

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) - Families who have used Return to Nature Funeral homes for cremation or other burial services for their loved ones, are now deeply concerned as investigation is underway into the funeral homes' alleged improper storage of multiple bodies.

"This is going to be playing on my mind until I know --you know-- this is going to be all I think about until I know where my husband is." explains Mary Simons, whose husband was sent to be cremated by Return to Nature's Colorado Springs office in August, after he passed away.

Now with that investigation underway at the site of a former funeral home location owned by Return to Nature in Penrose, CO -- she's stricken, with questions.

"There's a lot of other people out there right now, just like me, who spent the morning crying and asking questions and calling anybody they could think of. and we're getting no answers whatsoever." said Simons.

She says the thought of his body potentially being a part of the investigation, instead of his ashes being at home with her -- is devastating.

"That breaks my heart to think that he's been just decomposing as opposed to doing what was supposed to happen." said Simons.

After just several weeks of trying to get over the death of her husband of 13 years, the investigation leaves her feeling helpless all over again.

"I've just now been better with the grieving and able to leave the house without cried the stuff -- and now it just kind of brings it all back out."

If you are like Simons and used the Return to Nature Funeral Home services for a loved one, you're encouraged to contact the Fremont County Sheriffs Office by email at: 23-1941@fremontso.com