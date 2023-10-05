Court documents: Owner of funeral home under investigation had money problems

PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The owners of the Penrose funeral home at the center of a multi-agency investigation have money problems according to court documents.

Lawsuits in El Paso County allege the owners, Jon and Carie Halford, owe multiple people thousands of dollars, including one payment of nearly $100,000.

According to the Fremont County Assessor website, Return to Nature Funeral Home is owned by Hallford Homes LLC. The same name is at the bottom of the Return to Nature website. According to the State of Colorado, the business license for Hallford Homes LLC expired last November.

One of the lawsuits from another funeral services company claims the Hallfords owe more than $20,000 and lists a funeral home on Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs. It was closed Thursday.

Another lawsuit alleges the couple breached their lease agreement at that location on Platte Ave. and owes nearly $100,000.

On top of those lawsuits, court records show Carie Hallford owes the Colorado Dept. of Revenue multiple payments.

13 Investigates has reached out to the Hallfords multiple times but has thus far been able to get ahold of them.