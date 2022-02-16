Family of homicide victim speaks out about domestic violence following suspect’s arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of 41-year-old Daisha Fry is praying that her story helps save the life of domestic violence victims after a former boyfriend was arrested Tuesday night for her murder.

On February 8th, 2022, Colorado Springs Police responded to a call on the 6600 block of Bugle Drive. Inside, they found Fry suffering from "obvious trauma", and tried to save her life, but she died at the home. The call was classified as being related to domestic violence.

Police took 32-year-old Douglas Hawkins into custody on February 15, 2022. He's facing first-degree murder charges.

Fry's cousin, Danyse Johnson, told KRDO Wednesday that Fry was full of light.

"She was really just bright, loving, and kind," Johnson said. "There was no negativity from her or towards her to my experience throughout life. You know, this is why this is such a shock -- such a shock."

Johnson said Fry used to be in a relationship with Hawkins in another state, but moved to Colorado last year without him. She hopes Fry's story will encourage others to check in on their loved ones if they're concerned about domestic violence.

"In honor of Daisha's legacy, I really, really, really would pray to see that victims are well-informed of how they can seek help. This is common, it is out of control," Johnson said.

If you or someone you love needs domestic violence resources, click here. TESSA operates a 24/7 crisis hotline for victims of domestic violence at (719) 633-3819. Their website also includes a "chat" feature if you can't speak on the phone. The website has an "escape button" as well, if you need to quickly leave the site.

To care for the young daughter Fry leaves behind, her family started a GoFundMe, you can find more information about that by clicking here.

Hawkins will be in court next on February 23, 2022, for his First Appearance.