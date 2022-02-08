Police investigating possible homicide early Tuesday in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are actively investigating a possible homicide inside a home early Tuesday morning after CSPD's Communication Center received a report about a disturbance northeast of Colorado Springs.

Police say the disturbance report came in after 2 a.m. in the 6600 block of Bugle Dr. where officials found a woman suffering from trauma. Colorado Springs police along with Colorado Springs firefighters attempted to save the woman but died shortly after.

Detectives from the CSPD’s Violent Crime Section Homicide/Assault Unit are taking over the investigation. Based on the information provided, officials are ruling the incident as a possible homicide.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of the woman's death. The woman's identity will be released once the coroner has made a final verdict.

Police say no arrest have been made at this time.

Anyone with information or was a witness early Tuesday morning is asked to contact Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) at 719-444-7000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.

This is a developing story.