Colorado Springs Police searching for man who robbed a bank

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say a man took an undisclosed amount of cash from a bank located in the 1500 block of Briargate Blvd.

Police say they first received the call around 1 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived on the scene they determined that a single male subject entered the bank and demanded money then left the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police reported no injuries and their report didn't indicate whether or not the suspect had a weapon at the time of the crime.