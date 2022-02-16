Suspect arrested on suspicion of murder for Feb. 8 killing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect is in custody and facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a homicide that happened last week in north Colorado Springs.

According to court documents obtained by KRDO, a murder warrant was filed on Feb. 11 for Douglas Elton Hawkins, 32. Jail records indicate that Hawkins was taken into custody late Tuesday night and was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Hawkins' warrant says he's accused of murder for an incident on Feb. 8, 2022. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department's crime database, only one homicide is under investigation from Feb. 8, 2022: the killing of a woman in a home on Bugle Drive. We're still waiting on a response from CSPD about Hawkins' arrest.

The victim in the homicide hasn't been publicly identified yet, but a friend of the victim reached out to KRDO with information about Hawkins before he was taken into custody on Tuesday.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in Spokane, Washington, Hawkins is a registered sex offender who was convicted of second-degree kidnapping and third-degree rape of a child in 2015. He was released from custody but has an active warrant for failure to register as a sex offender in Spokane -- the sheriff's office noted that he is "non-compliant" and "moves without notification."

