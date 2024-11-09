Colorado Springs family isn’t giving up on finding missing family member

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- 10 years later, a Colorado Springs mother isn't giving up on finding her son, who's been missing since 2014.

Clinton Sutton was 28 years old when he was last seen at the Chateau Motel in Colorado Springs.

Victoria Jamerson says her son liked poetry and even made rap music.

Jamerson says the day he went missing they had gotten into an argument because he wasn't looking for a job. Little did she know that November 6, 2014, would be the last time she'd hear from her son.

"I did get a call from him from the hotel that he went missing at. So I told him, would you want me to come and get you? He said, no, he was okay. Would call me in the morning and that call never came," said Jamerson.

Jamerson said not knowing where her son is has been difficult for everyone in her family. Every year on the anniversary of Clinton's disappearance they donate clothes to those in need who live around the Chateau Motel.

"We've collected clothes and we would go down to where he disappeared and give out fliers. We've done this every year since he disappeared," said Jamerson.

We did reach out to the Colorado Springs Police Department about this case and they told us, they do not have any case updates at this time.