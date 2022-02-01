Morphew murder trial will be held in Fremont County

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barry Morphew, who is facing charges for his wife's murder, will now head to Fremont County for trial instead of Chaffee County after a judge ordered the change Monday.

Judge Ramsey Lama cited pretrial publicity as the primary reason for the change of venue, stating that he didn't think Morphew could get a fair trial in Salida, where he lived when investigators believe he killed his wife.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother's Day in 2020. Her body still has not been found. Barry Morphew was not arrested for her murder until roughly a year after she was reported missing.

Newly released evidence photos painted a stronger picture of Barry's actions around the time of his wife's disappearance, showing him throwing trash away in several different dumpsters on the day his wife vanished.

A judge granted a $500,000 bond for Barry following his preliminary hearing in September of 2021. Barry remains out on bond until his trial, which is expected to begin in May of 2022.

