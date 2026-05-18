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Three young adults arrested after drive by on Monument home

KRDO13
By
Published 11:46 AM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - On the morning of May 16, at around 3 a.m., Monument Police responded to a shooting incident in the Jackson Creek neighborhood of Monument.

Although numerous rounds hit the home, no one was injured, according to police.

Since that time, three of the four involved individuals have been taken into custody, and the investigation remains active.

In a Facebook post by the Monument Police Department, they also thanked the Colorado Springs Police Department for their assistance and responsiveness during the investigation.

KRDO13 is speaking to neighbors in the area.

We will have more in our 4, 5, and 6 o'clock shows.

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Marina Garcia

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