Pueblo man sentenced to life for fatal assault case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of an assault that later resulted in the death of the victim.

According to the Pueblo County District Attorney's Office (DA), Ryan Ramos, 43, was convicted of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an April 2025 assault that ultimately resulted in the death of Rodney Carter.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 block of Main Street at around 8:30 p.m. on April 15, 2025.

When they arrived on scene, they located an unresponsive man, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

An investigation led police to arrest 42-year-old Ryan Ramos, who was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial device, warrants for failure to appear, and two counts of fugitive from justice.

Ten days after the assault was reported, on April 25, the victim died in the hospital as a result of his injuries, and Ramos' assault charge was upgraded to a charge for first-degree murder.

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