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Pueblo juveniles cited during underage drinking investigation

Pueblo Police Department
By
New
today at 5:07 AM
Published 7:36 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Multiple minors were cited during an underage drinking investigation, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The department says on the afternoon of Monday, May 18, their team got a call reporting a group of about 15 juveniles drinking alcohol. The caller also claimed to see one of them carrying a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene on Main Street, they say a young driver tried to drive away with his peers in an attempt to escape. Police say they quickly caught up with the driver and found multiple alcoholic drinks as well as a gun inside the vehicle.

Police issued citations to everyone involved. The driver is now facing charges related to felony eluding, criminal trespass, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and illegal possession and consumption of alcohol.

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Morris Richardson

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