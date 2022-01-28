New photos released of evidence in the Barry Morphew case

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the court released new pictures of key evidence against Barry Morphew, the Salida man accused of killing his wife Suzanne Morphew.

Suzanne went missing on Mother's Day of 2020. Her body has still not been found.

The photos show Suzanne's bike and helmet, found off the side of a county road the day she disappeared. Barry told investigators he believed something likely happened to his wife while she was on one of her daily bike rides.

We're also getting our first look at the scratches found on Barry's hands and arm in the days after his wife vanished.

Photos show Barry inside a Broomfield hotel on the day his wife disappeared. Several photos show him making trips to different dumpsters to drop off trash. When asked about why he did that, he told investigators that he's a "tightwad", and didn't like to pay to dump the trash.

Monday, the new judge appointed to the case granted the defense's request, which will not allow witnesses to observe trial proceedings or talk to anyone about the case when the trial begins.

Morphew is expected back in court on Tuesday for a status conference, following several contentious hearings in the last few weeks.

Watch the video above for a closer look at the new photos.

To view the full documents, click here and here.