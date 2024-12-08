Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police giving out gifts for the holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police are sometimes known for giving out tickets, but today-- they were giving out gifts for their annual Holiday on the Hill event.

The event is a partnership between the Colorado Springs Police Department and Toys for Tots. It's a partnership that's in its 4th year and has impacted hundreds of kids.

During Holiday on the Hill, hundreds of kids get the chance to hang out with officers, meet Santa Claus, and get a free gift.

Officers say volunteer events like this give them the chance to recharge and reconnect with the community they serve.

"It's just an opportunity for us to give back to a community that supports us. So we get a chance to interact with people in a positive light and bring the holiday spirit to our officers, and our community," Lt. Jason Newton told KRDO13.

