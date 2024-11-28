‘Caffeinated Climb’ fuels Manitou Incline hikers on Thanksgiving morning

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Frigid temperatures didn't stop a group of hikers from offering hot coffee, hot chocolate, and donuts at the top of the Manitou Incline Saturday morning. Members of the Caffeinated Climb carried up 260 pounds of gear, the majority of which was water, and passed it out to dozens of hikers over the course of several hours.

Several local businesses helped out by donating the supplies.

While other people were the ones receiving the food and drink group members of Caaffeninated Climb say they are also rewarded by seeing the reaction from people when they finally reach the summit.

"Nobody really expects to get to the top and see a bunch of donuts and hot coffee and stuff like that, so honestly it's a lot about the look on people's faces when we hand stuff to them up at the top," Ryan Klimek told KRDO13.

Maybe most important of all when the group was done around 10 am they carried all their gear and trash back down the incline leaving no trace of their event at the top of the incline.

