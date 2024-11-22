Operation Homefront stepping up for military families by handing out free Thanksgiving feasts

COLORADO SPRINGS Colo. (KRDO) - Operation Homefront is giving back to those willing to give it all for our country. The non-profit is handing out free Thanksgiving feasts to military families in Colorado Springs on Friday.

"We're saying thank you. And just trying to alleviate one of the most expensive times of the year by filling their car with food," Kelli Fagan, senior director of Operation Homefront, told KRDO13.

Military families could stop by the Walmart parking lot off of Venetucci Blvd to pick up everything they need for a real deal Thanksgiving meal and more.

"I love that they can do this for us," Benjamin Mayes, US Army, told KRDO13.

Fagan said they were prepared to hand out food to 400 military families. For Thanksgiving, families were given all the fixins, sides, and a $50 coupon for a ham/turkey/meat of their choice.

But that's not all; Operation Homefront was also giving out shelf-stable foot items unrelated to Thanksgiving, just to help families get through the holiday season when money can get tight.

"It gives us a great opportunity to be able to provide that for our kids and things like that, without having to worry about making a paycheck stretch to make the holiday worth it," Hayes said.

If you want to get involved with giving back to local military families Operation Homefront has events planned throughout the year. Click here to find more information.