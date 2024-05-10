Saluting Pueblo Seniors Celebration honored those over 100 years old

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Advisory Council on Aging hosted a special event to honor those over 100 years old and it was a full crowd!

Senior Citizen of the Year Jackie Urenda was crowned, and 13 Centenarians and 4 pre-centenarians were honored at the event.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) also came to celebrate saying that "Sheriff Lucero and Undersheriff Bryant are strong advocates and avid supporters of Pueblo County’s senior citizen community and enjoyed being a part of this event."

PCSO

Research from the Pew Research Center says that the U.S. centenarian population is expected to quadruple over the next 30 years.

The event was delayed due to Covid so, this year’s theme, "Powered by Connection," focuses on the profound impact that meaningful connections have on the well-being and health of older adults, a relationship underscored by the U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory on the Healing Effects of Social Connection and Community.