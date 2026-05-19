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Weather

Tracking more showers & storms

what to expect
krdo
By
Published 4:06 AM

TODAY: We stay cool in the 50s and 60s in lower lying areas with some 40s in the mountains. We're tracking more chances for rain along and east of I-25 and snow in the High Country mainly in the PM hours.

TOMORROW: We could wake up with some light accumulations across our local mountain towns; spotty slick conditions for the I-25 morning commute between Monument Hill and Castle Rock are possible but not quite as likely. We stay in the 50s and 60s Wednesday afternoon with widespread PM showers and storms bringing isolated chances for hail. 

EXTENDED: We warmup to the 60s and 70s by Thursday and some 80s Friday through the weekend. Despite the warmer weather, we still have a few afternoon and evening showers and storms to contend with through this period.

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Julia Donovan

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