Helping Hands Community Coalition partners with Mt. Carmel to provide for community members in need

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Helping Hands Community Coalition of Pueblo has partnered with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center to provide goods and services to those in need in the community.

Each month, volunteers work to make sure that community members in need are receiving a box of food and basic health care services like vaccines, dentistry, and eyewear.

You don't need to be a veteran to participate in this program. It is open to anyone who needs help.

The monthly event takes place on the first Wednesday of each month in the east parking lot at St. Mary Corwin Hospital.