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The Classical Academy wins their opening round Class 3A playoff game

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Published 11:05 PM

The Classical Academy girls soccer team defeated St. Mary's Academy 5-1 on Thursday night. They will play Pueblo Centennial on Saturday.

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Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

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