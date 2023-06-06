Pueblo non-profit helping seniors avoid Medicare fraud

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's Medicare Fraud Awareness Week and one non-profit in Pueblo is making sure that seniors have the tools they need to spot a scam.

The good folks at the Senior Resource Development Agency (SRDA) in Pueblo are offering a special class this week to help seniors.

Melissa Strait, a Senior Medicare patrol agent for the SRDA, said one big problem is that many seniors do not know everything covered by their Medicare plan, making them vulnerable when a scammer calls offering a free wheelchair or testing supplies.

The SRDA offers everything from transportation services and Meals on Wheels to social activities and helpful classes.

To reserve a spot for the Medicare fraud class or learn about any other services offered, visit srda.org or call (719) 583-6611.